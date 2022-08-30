Navy Pier fireworks shows to end summer with a bang for Labor Day
CHICAGO (CBS) – End summer with a bang this week.
Navy Pier will celebrate Labor Day this year with two separate fireworks shows.
The first will be Wednesday at 9 p.m., then again on Saturday at 10 p.m.
But the fun doesn't stop there.
Navy Pier has a few more events in the coming weeks including group workouts, sunset yoga, Live on the Lake!, and the Bitter Jester Music Festival.
