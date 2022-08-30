Watch CBS News
Navy Pier fireworks shows to end summer with a bang for Labor Day

CHICAGO (CBS) – End summer with a bang this week.

Navy Pier will celebrate Labor Day this year with two separate fireworks shows.

The first will be Wednesday at 9 p.m., then again on Saturday at 10 p.m.

But the fun doesn't stop there.

Navy Pier has a few more events in the coming weeks including group workouts, sunset yoga, Live on the Lake!, and the Bitter Jester Music Festival.

