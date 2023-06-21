Watch CBS News
Navy Pier hosting free belly dancing classes Wednesday part of 'Pier Dance' series

CHICAGO (CBS) – Prepare to move your body at Navy Pier.

You can learn how to belly dance starting at 6 p.m. at the Wave Wall Performance Platform.

The city's top dance instructors will teach you how then you'll have time to show off your new moves.

Following Wednesday's class, the next Pier Dance class is next Wednesday, June 28.

