Family sues Navy Pier after son injured in climbing wall fall

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Parents suing Navy Pier are expected to speak Wednesday.

The family said their son fell from a climbing wall there this summer and was seriously hurt. They're now accusing the popular tourist spot of negligence.

We are expecting to hear from the parents of an 8YO boy who are now suing Navy Pier after their son fell from a climbing wall this summer and was seriously hurt. Now accusing Navy Pier and it’s workers of negligence @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/igKfvGdUxm — Marissa Perlman (@MPerlmanNews) November 16, 2022

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, the parents of 8-year-old- George Brewer say Navy Pier didn't follow safety protocols that led to their sons fall.

The terrifying incident was caught on camera.

Lawyers for Erin and Gideon Brewer provided video of their son climbing the wall at the pier on July 27.

The lawsuit says he fell 24 feet down to the concrete, causing serious injuries and that no one came to help.

The suit also says the attendant allegedly put the harness on him but did not properly attach the safety rope causing the fall.

The 8-year-old suffered serious injuries all over his body from his face to his ankles. Pictures provided show the 8-year-old in the days after the fall at Lurie Children's Hospital.

His parents say he's had four surgeries since and another one is scheduled for January.

George Brewers parents and their attorneys are expected to hold a news conference later on Wednesday morning with more details about their suit.

A Navy Pier spokesperson released the following statement:

"We have not seen a lawsuit."