Navy Pier to hold Chicago Live! music festival each year through 2027

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The sweet sounds of music filled Navy Pier on Tuesday morning, and it looks like Chicagoans will be hearing more of it.

Navy Pier announced it is turning the free Chicago Live! music festival into an annual event through 2027.

About 80 acts are scheduled to perform this year, twice as many as when the festival launched in 2020.

The lineup includes a special performance from Chicago legend Mavis Staples.

The festival will be held Sept. 23 and 24.

July 25, 2023

