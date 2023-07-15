Navy Pier celebrating 107th birthday with free ice cream social

CHICAGO (CBS) – Navy Pier is celebrating a big birthday.

The pier turns 107 years old today.

To mark the occasion, there will be a free ice cream social in Polk Brothers Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Be sure to stick around tonight's firework show will include a light show featuring 300 drones beginning at 9:45 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.