"Blues Christmas" concert featuring Shemekia Copeland at Navy Pier

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're in the mood for some holiday music, there's a free holiday concert at Navy Pier Friday night.

The concert called "A Blues Christmas" will feature several Chicago blues legends celebrating the season inside the Aon Ballroom.

One of those icons is Shemekia Copeland. If you want to hear her, and many others, the show starts at 7:00.

First published on December 15, 2023 / 6:54 PM CST

