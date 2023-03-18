Naval Station Great Lakes hiring fair happening today
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Naval Station Great Lakes is holding a hiring fair today from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
They're looking for people to work in the child and youth programs as teacher assistants, daycare workers, and sports leaders.
You must be 18 and have a high school diploma or GED.
There are also recreation jobs available in fitness and entertainment centers for those 16 and older.
Bring your resume and a photo ID. Interviews will be done during the fair and you could be hired on the spot.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.