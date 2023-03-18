Watch CBS News
Naval Station Great Lakes hiring fair happening today

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Naval Station Great Lakes is holding a hiring fair today from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

They're looking for people to work in the child and youth programs as teacher assistants, daycare workers, and sports leaders.

You must be 18 and have a high school diploma or GED.

There are also recreation jobs available in fitness and entertainment centers for those 16 and older.

Bring your resume and a photo ID. Interviews will be done during the fair and you could be hired on the spot.

