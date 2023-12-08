140 people become U.S. citizens at Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry

CHICAGO (CBS) – Some of the newest Americans were celebrating in Chicago, and they were naturalized Friday morning in an unexpected place.

CBS 2's Noel Brennan was there at the Museum of Science and Industry.

Museums welcome those who wonder and dream big.

For Andrew Kamau, the American Dream was clearly on his mind as he whistled the national anthem. That was also the case with everyone inside the auditorium at the Museum of Science and Industry.

"I was born and raised in Kenya, in Nairobi," Kamau said. He added, "I moved to this country 23 years ago as a college student."

Andrew, his wife and three kids have never had a museum visit like Friday's.

"I'm becoming a U.S. citizen today," he said.

The presiding judge said it was the first time they had ever conducted a naturalization ceremony at the Museum of Science and Industry, and it was also a milestone for dozens who took the oath, like Andrew.

He was one of the 140 new citizens from 41 different countries who can now call the American flag their own.

"The promise of this country is still very real," Andrew said.

He added the crowd was a "beautiful mosaic of people that is not perfect, but it's beautiful."

"He's now a citizen, and his family are all citizens, and so for us to be able to have that moment together is, I think, really special," said Bethany McKnight-Kamau, Andrew's wife.

After 23 years, Andrew no longer needs to wonder what it feels like to live a dream.

The Museum of Science and Industry gifted all the new citizens and their families a free, annual membership.