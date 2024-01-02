Watch CBS News
Local News

Residents in north Chicago suburbs report smelling natural gas

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Residents in north Chicago suburbs report smelling natural gas
Residents in north Chicago suburbs report smelling natural gas 00:14

CHICAGO (CBS) – There were multiple reports Tuesday night in Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois of residents saying they smelled natural gas.

A Nicor spokesperson said they're looking into an incident in Iowa that caused the smell to carry into the Chicago area.

McHenry police said it was aware of the natural gas odor in the area, but said there was no known gas leak and no danger to residents.

This is a developing story.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 2, 2024 / 6:23 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.