Residents in north Chicago suburbs report smelling natural gas
CHICAGO (CBS) – There were multiple reports Tuesday night in Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois of residents saying they smelled natural gas.
A Nicor spokesperson said they're looking into an incident in Iowa that caused the smell to carry into the Chicago area.
McHenry police said it was aware of the natural gas odor in the area, but said there was no known gas leak and no danger to residents.
This is a developing story.
