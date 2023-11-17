Native American art and its incomparable influence on display in Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS) -- When Jackson Pollock launched his famous "drip technique," he took inspiration from Native American artists.

Now, during Native American Heritage Month, you can find some of the most influential Native art from that period at a gallery in Aurora.

CBS 2's Sara Machi takes you to the Schingoethe Center.

In a sometimes quiet gallery on the Aurora University campus, Schingoethe Center Director Natasha Ritsma introduces a new visiting class to this first-of-its-kind exhibit.

More than 50 works from artists affiliated with the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe are considered the birthplace of contemporary Native art.

This traveling exhibition of modern Native American art from the mid-1940s through the 1970s --

"And very much in reaction to the very dark history of how Natives were treated in this country," said the Director of the Schingoethe Center Natasha Ritsma.

Outlining the Native experience -- in broad strokes.

"Getting to see the art in person is really a powerful experience for them," said art history professor Libby Escobedo. "The show, in particular, has been really good because I think oftentimes there are holes in students' knowledge of American history and this is really a chance to look at the Native American experience."

The works are bright, bold, and dramatic. A wide range of emotions from the artists.

"That is cool," said freshman Sarah Wulff.

"It's interesting," added Christopher Tineo.

The center has a permanent exhibit on traditional native art, but this shines a spotlight on the history and heartbreaks of Native American life

Reimagined beadwork, references the Trail of Tears, through a modern style.

"Constantly I'm seeing new things in pieces," Ritsma said.

"It's kind of hard to specifically know what they are going for but that is kind of the beauty of it. Is that everyone takes their own interpretation of the peace," said freshman Jaedon Vaughn.

It took organizers three years to get the exhibit here. It will be on display through December 15.