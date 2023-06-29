Protesters will head to Daley Plaza for national 'We The People' advocacy march

Chicagoans to participate in advocacy march to protest hate

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicagoans will gather at Daley Plaza on Thursday to protest hate.

This is in support of the National We The People March.

Thursday's advocacy march starts at 11 a.m. and dozens of organizations will join forces to fight for minority and marginalized communities.

The movement is an effort to speak out against nationwide bills and legislation activists say threaten basic freedom.