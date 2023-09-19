Watch CBS News
National Voter Registration Day: Rally in Daley Plaza Tuesday

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's National Voter Registration Day and the Cook County Clerk's Office wants to make sure everyone is ready to vote.

County leaders are hosting a rally Tuesday morning in Daley Plaza.

Anyone can stop by to sign up or update their voter registration cards. Volunteers will be on hand to help share voting information.

Stop by starting at 9 a.m.

First published on September 19, 2023 / 8:15 AM

