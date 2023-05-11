Watch CBS News
Local News

National Museum of Mexican Art hosts Selena Tribute Dance Party

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

National Museum of Mexican Art hosts Selena Tribute Dance Party
National Museum of Mexican Art hosts Selena Tribute Dance Party 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Selena, the queen of Tejano music is being celebrated  Thursday night and through the weekend.

It's called the Bidi Bidi Boom Boom Selena Tribute Dance Party. You can go to sing and dance to your favorite Selena songs. There will also be a drag queen performance.

It's all at the National Museum of Mexican Art for $30.

Selena Tribute Tickets are going fast! Friday and Saturday’s Bidi Bidi Bidi Boom Boom are SOLD OUT, but you can still...

Posted by National Museum of Mexican Art on Tuesday, May 9, 2023
CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 11, 2023 / 4:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.