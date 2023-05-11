National Museum of Mexican Art hosts Selena Tribute Dance Party
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Selena, the queen of Tejano music is being celebrated Thursday night and through the weekend.
It's called the Bidi Bidi Boom Boom Selena Tribute Dance Party. You can go to sing and dance to your favorite Selena songs. There will also be a drag queen performance.
It's all at the National Museum of Mexican Art for $30.
