IL Sec. of State Giannoulias highlights National Minority Donor Awareness Month

CHICAGO (CBS) -- State officials are encouraging more people to become organ donors.

Currently, at least 4,000 people are on organ waitlists in Illinois, and around 300 are expected to die in the next year.

That's why state officials are taking this issue so seriously.

"My hope is that communities across Illinois of all backgrounds, races, and ethnicities can be informed and have a positive outlook on organ donation and its life-saving impacts," said Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias. "There is an especially great need for organ donation within communities of color, and the more people learn about it, the more likely they are to be donors."

August is National Minority Donor Awareness Month.

"The more diverse our organ donor registry, the more likely we will be able to find matches and save the lives of all those in need of a transplant," Giannoulias said.

There are different ways to become an organ donor. You can register with the Secretary of State's Organ and Tissue Donor Registry by visiting LifeGoesOn.com or call 800-210-2106.

You can also sign up at the DMV.

Grateful for all who joined elected officials, transplant heroes and advocates, courageously sharing their story as we recognize #NationalMinorityDonorAwarenessMonth. Your decision to donate can change someone's story. #ILSOS pic.twitter.com/xDUqb2tvR3 — Secretary Alexi Giannoulias (@ILSecOfState) August 8, 2023