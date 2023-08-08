Watch CBS News
Local News

IL Sec. of State Giannoulias highlights National Minority Donor Awareness Month

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- State officials are encouraging more people to become organ donors.

Currently, at least 4,000 people are on organ waitlists in Illinois, and around 300 are expected to die in the next year.

That's why state officials are taking this issue so seriously.

"My hope is that communities across Illinois of all backgrounds, races, and ethnicities can be informed and have a positive outlook on organ donation and its life-saving impacts," said Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias. "There is an especially great need for organ donation within communities of color, and the more people learn about it, the more likely they are to be donors."

August is National Minority Donor Awareness Month.

"The more diverse our organ donor registry, the more likely we will be able to find matches and save the lives of all those in need of a transplant," Giannoulias said.

There are different ways to become an organ donor. You can register with the Secretary of State's Organ and Tissue Donor Registry by visiting LifeGoesOn.com or call 800-210-2106.

You can also sign up at the DMV.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 8, 2023 / 4:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.