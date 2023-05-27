Watch CBS News
It's National Italian Beef Day! Here's how to get your free sandwich

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today is National Italian Beef Day!

As the birthplace of the beloved sandwich, Chicago is celebrating in a big way.

Al's Beef is giving away 500 free sandwiches at the Chicago Food Stop, on Michigan Avenue.

The giveaway is set to take place between 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. while supplies last.

If you miss out on that, Buona Beef is offering up a free sandwich with one topping when you use the Buona app at any of its 27 locations.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 27, 2023 / 11:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

