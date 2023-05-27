It's National Italian Beef Day! Here's how to get your free sandwich

Here's how to receive your free sandwich for National Italian Beef Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today is National Italian Beef Day!

As the birthplace of the beloved sandwich, Chicago is celebrating in a big way.

Al's Beef is giving away 500 free sandwiches at the Chicago Food Stop, on Michigan Avenue.

The giveaway is set to take place between 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. while supplies last.

If you miss out on that, Buona Beef is offering up a free sandwich with one topping when you use the Buona app at any of its 27 locations.