Chicago Weather Alert: NWS confirms tornado in south Naperville leaving damaged trees, debris

NAPERVILLE, Ill (CBS) -- The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in south Naperville overnight.

Tornadic debris signature on radar confirms a tornado in south Naperville with the starting point around a shopping plaza on the NE corner of Rt. 59 & 95th St. leaving snapped trees and damaged roofs. The storm even sent a branch through the façade of the mall.

This is how strong the winds appear to have been. Branches are stuck in the facade of the shopping center. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/71HQgEr4q6 — Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) July 23, 2022

CBS 2's Steven Graves visited Naperville where cleanup is underway. The landlord of the mall says a tree shattered the window in one of the businesses but has since been removed.

Outside of the Jewel-Osco in the mall, a line of trees were snapped in half. A manager says the store was opened at the time of the storm with workers having to shelter in place.

Assessment of the storm is ongoing. Additional details will be available later.

No injuries were reported .

Initial NWS storm survey & tornadic debris signature on radar confirm a tornado in south Naperville w/ an approx. starting point in a shopping plaza on the NE corner of Rt. 59 & 95th St. Snapped trees & minor roof damage observed. Assessment ongoing. Additional details later. — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 23, 2022

City of Naperville is reporting storm damage, mainly damaged trees throughout south Naperville. The majority of the damage including roof damage to one commercial building is along Route 59 from White Eagle Drive south to Hassert.