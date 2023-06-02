Watch CBS News
Parking restrictions, street closings ahead of NASCAR street race near Grant Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You'll notice a few more changes around Grant Park starting this morning as the city prepares to host the upcoming NASCAR Chicago street race.

Parking is now restricted along southbound Columbus Drive between Jackson and Balbo. 

And fair warning, significant street closures will begin later this month, starting on Sunday, June 25.

The NASCAR race and related events are happening the first weekend of July.

