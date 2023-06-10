Street, sidewalk closures near Grant Park begin ahead of NASCAR Street Race
CHICAGO (CBS) – A reminder for those who drive or walk near Grant Park: starting Friday night, Ida B. Wells Drive will close from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive.
The sidewalks along the route will be inaccessible too.
It's part of the ongoing road closures ahead of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race on July 1 and July 2.
Streets and sidewalks will not fully reopen until July 15.
