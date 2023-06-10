Watch CBS News
Local News

Street, sidewalk closures near Grant Park begin ahead of NASCAR Street Race

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A reminder for those who drive or walk near Grant Park: starting Friday night, Ida B. Wells Drive will close from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive.

The sidewalks along the route will be inaccessible too.

It's part of the ongoing road closures ahead of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race on July 1 and July 2.

Streets and sidewalks will not fully reopen until July 15.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 9, 2023 / 8:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.