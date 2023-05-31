NASCAR stars coming to Chicago to preview Grant Park 220 street race course
CHICAGO (CBS) -- NASCAR legends including Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be in Chicago today touring the course for the city's first-ever street race.
They'll be at Buckingham Fountain near Ida B. Wells and Columbus.
The first race is on Saturday, July 1 with NASCAR's rising stars.
Then the biggest names in racing will take off Sunday, July 2 for the Grant Park 220.
