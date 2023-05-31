NASCAR stars coming to Chicago to preview Grant Park 220 street race course

NASCAR stars will tour Grant Park 220 course in Chicago

NASCAR stars will tour Grant Park 220 course in Chicago

NASCAR stars will tour Grant Park 220 course in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- NASCAR legends including Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be in Chicago today touring the course for the city's first-ever street race.

They'll be at Buckingham Fountain near Ida B. Wells and Columbus.

The first race is on Saturday, July 1 with NASCAR's rising stars.

Then the biggest names in racing will take off Sunday, July 2 for the Grant Park 220.