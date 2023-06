CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ahead of the big race, NASCAR driver Joey Gase visited kids at Lurie Children's Hospital.

Patients got to decorate his car and sign their names.

For kids who couldn't come outside, he stopped by their rooms and even took on a few patients in Mario Kart.

Today is a great day to bring smiles to the kiddos at @LurieChildrens in Chicago! Who doesn’t love #SpeedyBear?! 🧸🏁 pic.twitter.com/Dkp8FNaU43 — The NASCAR Foundation (@NASCAR_FDN) June 29, 2023