NASCAR's Chicago Street Race draws thousands, streets begin to reopen

CHICAGO (CBS) – After a successful second year, the teardown of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race was in full swing on Monday.

The event attracted thousands of people from more than 20 countries. Half of those who attended were experiencing NASCAR for the very first time.

The free experience at Bulter Field within the NASCAR Village featured nearly a dozen local vendors, putting Chicago's best on display. Chicago Loop Alliance officials said pedestrians in the city's downtown were back on Monday with foot traffic back to pre-pandemic levels.

"Very diverse audience and people there for lots of different reasons, racing, concerts, music, food, drink," said Michael Edwards, of the Chicago Loop Alliance. "So it was a great place to be and really celebrate Chicago. We were really excited to be a part of that."

Downtown streets were reopening this week in phases. Michigan Avenue was back open on Monday with DuSable Lake Shore Drive scheduled to fully reopen by Tuesday night.

Some street closures will remain in effect until July 18.

Other reopenings scheduled over the next two weeks:

Tuesday, July 9

Full reopening of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive by the end of the day.

Full reopening of Roosevelt Road before afternoon rush.

Full reopening of southbound Indiana Avenue before afternoon rush.

Full reopening of northbound Indiana Avenue at 13th Street.

Wednesday, July 10

Full reopening of the Congress Circle by 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 11

Full reopening of Jackson Drive by 5 p.m.; reopening of westbound turn lane onto Jackson Drive from northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Friday, July 12

Continue removing track wall on Columbus Drive between Roosevelt Road and Balbo Drive.

Removal of remaining track wall on Michigan Avenue between Van Buren and Jackson.

Saturday, July 13

One lane of northbound Columbus Drive between Roosevelt Road and Balboa Drive.

Monday, July 15

Reopening of northbound and southbound Columbus Drive between Balbo Drive and Jackson Drive.

Cub lane closure on northbound and southbound Columbus Drive between Balbo Drive and Jackson Drive will remain in effect.

Thursday, July 18

Full reopening of Ida B. Wells Drive between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive.