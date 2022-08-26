NASA's Artemis 1 rocket launching Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- We are just days away from NASA's next mission to the moon.

Artemis 1 will blast off Monday.

NASA's Deputy Associate Administrator for Artemis campaign development and Lombard native Mark Kirasich has been preparing for the historic mission.

"This is the very first flight of America's new space launch system, which is the world's most powerful rocket," He said. It's the very first time Orion, a new spacecraft built to take people back to the moon, will fly to the moon."

He said it's a really "ambitious" 42-day-long flight.

You can get the more details on the launch on NASA's website.