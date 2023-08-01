Watch CBS News
Loud noise expected as NASA's research jet flies over Chicago on Tuesday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- NASA is warning residents to be on the lookout for a research jet flying over Chicago, and you could hear the noise on Tuesday.

The DC-8 flying science lab will be taking to the skies over major cities like Chicago, New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles this summer as it collects data about emissions in the atmosphere. 

NASA Flight
NASA's DC 8 flight pattern over Chicago on Tuesday morning.  Flight Aware

The plane took off from Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio and flew over Chicago and Northwest Indiana on Tuesday morning. 

Around noon, the aircraft flew at 1,400 feet over Lincoln Park, traveling around 250 miles per hour, according to Flight Aware. 

The agency warns the flyover could be very loud.

