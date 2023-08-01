Loud noise expected as NASA's research jet flies over Chicago on Tuesday

Loud noise expected as NASA's research jet flies over Chicago on Tuesday

Loud noise expected as NASA's research jet flies over Chicago on Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- NASA is warning residents to be on the lookout for a research jet flying over Chicago, and you could hear the noise on Tuesday.

The DC-8 flying science lab will be taking to the skies over major cities like Chicago, New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles this summer as it collects data about emissions in the atmosphere.

NASA's DC 8 flight pattern over Chicago on Tuesday morning. Flight Aware

The plane took off from Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio and flew over Chicago and Northwest Indiana on Tuesday morning.

Around noon, the aircraft flew at 1,400 feet over Lincoln Park, traveling around 250 miles per hour, according to Flight Aware.

The agency warns the flyover could be very loud.

NASA 817, their DC-8-70 flying laboratory, is operating around NW IN, Chicago, NE IL & SE WI today. Flying around 1300 feet & 250 mph, the mission is sampling emissions at lower altitudes in the urban & marine interface. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/DJFoByDaJT — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) August 1, 2023