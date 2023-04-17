Watch CBS News
Narcan vending machine coming to CTA Red Line stop

By CBS Chicago Team

Narcan vending machine coming to CTA Red Line stop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Soon, the CTA Red Line stop at 95th will have a vending machine stocked with free Narcan.

It's a way the CTA said it can help with the opioid crisis. Narcan can reverse an opioid overdose very quickly. The box will likely be similar to one in Rockford where instructions are inside the box.

Medical experts said the directions are relatively easy to follow, even in a crisis situation. The new vending machines are set to arrive in a few months.

First published on April 17, 2023 / 4:55 PM

