Lynx beat the Sky 88-79, Kahleah Copper scores 23 points

Napheesa Collier scored 29 points, Jessica Shepard added 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Chicago Sky 88-79 on Tuesday night.

Minnesota scored the opening seven points of the fourth quarter to take a 72-62 lead. Kayla McBride made a long 2-pointer to extend it to 81-71 and Shepard added a jumper from the free-throw line with 3:01 left for a 12-point advantage.

After a Chicago turnover, Lindsay Allen made two free throws with 23.1 seconds left for an 85-79 lead. Collier added two free throws on Minnesota's next possession for an eight-point lead.

McBride finished with 13 points and Nikolina Milic added 12 points for Minneapolis (14-15). Rachel Banham, who has not played since July 12 due to a broken right thumb, scored three points in seven minutes. Dorka Juhasz did not play for the second straight game.

Collier, who picked up her fourth foul with 5:06 remaining in the third quarter, finished 10 of 18 from the field to help Minnesota shoot 52%.

Kahleah Copper scored 15 of her 23 points in the first half for Chicago (12-16), which had a three-game win streak snapped. Elizabeth Williams scored a season-high 18 points and Courtney Williams scored all 12 of her points in the second half. Marina Mabrey added 11 points.

Ruthy Hebard didn't play as she was serving a one-game suspension for coming off the bench in an altercation on Sunday.

