One person rescued, six displaced in Naperville senior living facility fire

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire forced evacuations Wednesday afternoon at a senior living facility in Naperville.

The fire was reported just before 2 p.m. at the Katharine Manor Apartments independent living facility, at 1141 Iroquois Ave.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found heavy black smoke pouring from unit 208 in the building. There were also numerous calls about residents being trapped on the second floor.

The alarm was upgraded to bring 18 pieces of firefighting equipment and 44 personnel to the scene.

Firefighters rescued one person from a second-floor window, while others were evacuated or sheltered in unaffected parts of the building.

The fire was under control by 2:30 p.m. A sprinkler in the unit that caught fire from spreading far.

But six units in the building were damaged, and four residents were displaced. They are now staying elsewhere in the building or with family members.

Damage to the senior living facility is estimated at $300,000. The cause was under investigation late Wednesday.