Chicago suburb tops list as safest U.S. city to trick-or-treat

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A new study reveals the safest cities in the country to go trick-or-treating.

Naperville topped the list at number one followed by Gilbert, Arizona, at number two, and Frisco, Texas at number three.

Researchers looked at 300 U.S. cities with a population of more than 100-thousand people and analyzed factors such as crime rates, pedestrian protection, and police presence.