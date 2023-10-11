Chicago suburb tops list as safest U.S. city to trick-or-treat
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A new study reveals the safest cities in the country to go trick-or-treating.
Naperville topped the list at number one followed by Gilbert, Arizona, at number two, and Frisco, Texas at number three.
Researchers looked at 300 U.S. cities with a population of more than 100-thousand people and analyzed factors such as crime rates, pedestrian protection, and police presence.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.