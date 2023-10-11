Watch CBS News
Chicago suburb tops list as safest U.S. city to trick-or-treat

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A new study reveals the safest cities in the country to go trick-or-treating.

Naperville topped the list at number one followed by Gilbert, Arizona, at number two, and Frisco, Texas at number three.

Researchers looked at 300 U.S. cities with a population of more than 100-thousand people and analyzed factors such as crime rates, pedestrian protection, and police presence.

