Naperville police investigate Tuesday night carjacking

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – Naperville police are investigating a carjacking which took place Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Naper Boulevard shortly after 9 p.m. for the report of the carjacking, police said.

Soon after parking his vehicle, three subjects approached the victim. The three subjects possessed handguns and forced the victim to give up his car keys.

Two of the suspects entered the victim's Audi sedan while another suspect entered an awaiting light-colored SUV driven by a fourth subject.

The suspects fled the area in both vehicles prior to police arriving.

The victim was not injured during the incident. The victim's Audi was also involved in another carjacking in Will County and has not been recovered, police said.

Police said the suspects wore dark clothing and dark masks.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6666 and ask for investigations.