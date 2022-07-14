Naperville officials want to ban commercial semi-automatic weapons sales
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Naperville officials want to ban the commercial sale of semi-automatic weapons.
Naperville has home-rule powers, so it does not need a state law. Three council members created a draft ordinance to outlaw the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.
If approved, the ordinance would go into effect next year.
