Naperville officials want to ban commercial semi-automatic weapons sales

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Naperville officials want to ban the commercial sale of semi-automatic weapons.

Naperville has home-rule powers, so it does not need a state law. Three council members created a draft ordinance to outlaw the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

If approved, the ordinance would go into effect next year.

