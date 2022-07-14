Naperville officials want to ban commercial semi-automatic weapons sales

Naperville officials want to ban the commercial semi-automatic weapons sales

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Naperville officials want to ban the commercial sale of semi-automatic weapons.

Naperville has home-rule powers, so it does not need a state law. Three council members created a draft ordinance to outlaw the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

If approved, the ordinance would go into effect next year.

The next City Council meeting will take place on July 19 at 7 p.m. View the agenda at https://t.co/TMfo4VeqHJ.



Speaker sign-up is open until 4 p.m. on July 19 at https://t.co/Ql21LVCBkC. pic.twitter.com/0IfcdmBVYS — NapervilleIL (@NapervilleIL) July 13, 2022