Naperville officer charged with running plate outside official police business

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – A Naperville police officer was charged with illegally running a license plate outside of official police business, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Anthony Cimilluca, 48, was charged with one count of official misconduct.

On Tuesday, a judge issued a $10,000 with 10% to apply personal recognizance arrest warrant for Cimilluca. He turned himself in late Thursday where he was processed and then released.

The office says on Feb. 14, Cimilluca knowingly performed an "act that he knew he was forbidden by law to perform, by using the Law Enforcement Agencies Data System (LEADS) in violation of its Administrative Code."

"While the allegations against Mr. Cimilluca are very serious, I would like to stress that these allegations are in no way indicative of the outstanding work of the men and women in the Naperville Police Department," said State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "The Naperville Police Department is one of the finest police departments in the State and this appears to be an isolated incident with no other officers involved."

Cimilluca is due back in court on July 24 for arraignment.