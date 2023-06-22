Fire at Naperville North High School causes $15,000 in damage

Fire at Naperville North High School causes $15,000 in damage

CHICAGO (CBS) – Naperville firefighters said there was a fire at Naperville North High School on Thursday while hundreds of students were inside.

The fire occurred just after noon. Fire officials said the cafeteria started filling up with smoke.

The 800 students and staff inside were able to get out safely. They said the smoke came from a fire on the roof.

Maintenance work was underway on an HVAC unit and that sparked the fire.

Everyone was allowed back inside the building, but the fire did about $15,000 worth of damage.