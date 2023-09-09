Watch CBS News
Naperville North beats Bolingbrook High in wild game

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- Bolingbrook High hosted Naperville North on the football field Friday night. The Naperville North Huskies built a big first-half lead, as Cole Arl punched them in to give them two touchdowns.

Quarterback Jonas Williams and the Bolingbrook Raiders responded in a back-and-forth battle, keeping the score tight as Williams through touchdown passes.

Naperville North won the wild game in Bolingbrook, with a final score of 51-49.

First published on September 8, 2023 / 10:03 PM

