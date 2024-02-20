Naperville Central grad Nicky Lopez talks chance to play for Chicago White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) – The Chicago White Sox and Cubs will play their first Cactus League game in just three days against each other on Friday at the Cubs home in Mesa.

It will be the unofficial debut for several new players for the Sox.

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol has preached competition in Spring Training. With a club-record 70 players in Glendale, there seemed to be a lot of potential for that.

Nicky Lopez looked like the starter at second base and could see some time at shortstop as well.

CBS 2 caught up with the Naperville Central alum about his homecoming after a long stint with the Kansas City Royals and a short one in Atlanta.

"I've always said that I wanted to at least play in Chicago at some point in my career," Lopez said. "To be able to do it now, in kind of, you know, my prime, which is great. I'm only 28 years old. I feel like I have a lot of baseball left in front of me, but to be able to be in this clubhouse, wear the Sox uniform, I've been to countless games. It's really special."

Lopez added that he wants to be a part of the team's renewed emphasis on defense.

"Defense is something that I hand my hate on," he said. "I take a lot of pride in my defense. The pitchers bust his [expletive] every single day on the mound. The least I can do is just help him out and make some plays behind him."