Naperville man struck by lightning in Florida

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A man from Naperville was awake and talking to his family Friday night after being seriously injured from a lightning strike at Panama City Beach, Florida.

Opera singer Joshua Lee Wheeker, 33, was on a pier when he was hit by lightning during severe weather on Thursday.

He received CPR from a bystander, and was taken to a hospital in Panama City, Florida.

Joshua Wheeker Belcanto Global Arts

Brian Jauhiainen, manager of Belcanto Global Arts which represents Wheeker, told CBS 2 that Wheeker had been in critical condition Thursday night.

"He is doing well now – a remarkable recovery," Jauhiainen wrote. "His family is incredibly thankful."

Panama City Beach is located on the Florida Panhandle along the Gulf of Mexico.