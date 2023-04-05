Naperville man sentenced to 9 years for mail theft conspiracy involving stolen credit cards

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Naperville man is sentenced to nine years in federal prison for ringleading a mail and identity theft conspiracy - resulting in over $400,000 in purchases with stolen credit cards.

Davey Hines, 30, was indicted by a federal grand jury in February 2021 for conspiracy to defraud the United States and aggravated identity theft among other counts that occurred between June 2018 and December 2019.

The U.S. Attorney's Office North District of Illinois says Hines was indicted alongside 10 other individuals involved in the scheme as the result of a multi-agency investigation dubbed "Operation Cash on Delivery."

The investigation identified United States Postal Service (USPS) workers who stole credit cards and other information and exchanged them with Hines for cash or other items of value.

Officials said Hines recruited and worked with most of the USPS workers to unlawfully obtain customers' personal information - including dates of birth and social security numbers to fraudulently activate stolen cards.

Over the course of 19 months, Hines and company stole more than 657 credit cards and made more than $462,719 in fraudulent purchases.

Hines pleaded guilty to four counts of charging conspiracy, receipt of stolen mail, access device fraud, and aggravated identity theft on July 8, 2022.

On Monday, he was sentenced to 108 months - nine years - in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. He is also ordered to pay restitution to the victim's institutions that issued the stolen credit cards.

Hines committed the offenses while on court-supervised release following a prior federal conviction for bank fraud in 2015.