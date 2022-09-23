Watch CBS News
Naperville man dies after fall in apparent freak accident in Grundy County

GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill.  (CBS) --  A Naperville man is dead after an apparent accident Thursday afternoon in Morris, according to Grundy County Coroner's John Callahan's office

Around 2:30 p.m., the man identified as Chenping Ni, 58, and the owner of the property, in the 1000 block of Quail Drive, was trimming tree limbs from a ladder. One of the limbs came back and knocked him off the ladder – causing him to fall to the ground.

Ni was transported to the Morris ER where he was pronounced dead.

Callahan says this appears to be a tragic and freak accident.

The incident remains under investigation.

