Naperville Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on property damage, theft

CHICAGO (CBS) – Naperville Crime Stoppers are offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of individuals responsible for criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing and theft.

The Naperville Police Department is attempting to identify the subjects shown in images provided by Crime Stoppers who entered the Odyssey Fun World, located at 3440 Odyssey Court, on July 12 shortly before 10 p.m.

Police also released a video of the alleged incident. The video appears to show the suspects taking items from behind a counter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006 or through its website at napervillecrimestoppers.com. All callers may remain anonymous.