Naperville City Council pass vote to ban local sale of assault rifles

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – Weeks after the deadly Highland Park mass shooting, the Naperville City Council voted to ban local sales of assault rifles. The vote passed with an 8 to 1 vote.

There was a full house for Tuesday's City Council meeting. Naperville residents held signs for and against the ban.

Neighbors on both sides spoke to council members before the vote.

"I think it's clear by now that there is no community in America that is protected by gun violence. so we need to do something to safeguard and protect our community, and it starts by passing this ban."

"Banning the sales of sporting rifles will not stop mass shootings. two things can be right at the same time. A firearm can be used for evil. And a firearm can be used for good."

The ban is only for assault rifles, like an AR-15. However, it does not ban large-capacity magazines.

Law enforcement officers will still be able to buy assault rifles in the city.