Naperville city council listens to residents regarding proposed assault weapons ban

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Emotions running high in Naperville, as hundreds turned out to last night's city council meeting to share their thoughts on a proposed assault weapons ban.

"This legislation will make a difference. Because it tells the world who we are as a city," said one speaker at meeting.

"The proposed ban is not just assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. It's standard firearms that everybody buys for protection and for sporting. If this is passed, it would absolutely shut down my business," said another speaker.

The ordinance prohibits the sale of assault weapons and large capacity magazines within city limits. No vote was taken Tuesday night. There could be a vote at the next city council meeting on August 16.

First published on July 20, 2022 / 11:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

