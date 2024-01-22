Name a cockroach after that unspecial someone at the Brookfield Zoo
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Brookfield Zoo will again celebrate an unhappy Valentine's Day.
The zoo will offer the chance to name a cockroach in honor of an un-special person in your life.
For a $15 donation, a Madagascar hissing cockroach can be named after a detested person.
You'll receive a certificate of naming in your donation receipt.
Plus, if you submit the names before 5 p.m. on February 5, the first name of the individual will be added to the cockroach naming board outside of the Hamill Family Play Zoo.
The board will be unveiled on Valentine's Day.
