Illinois NAACP president suspended for calling migrants "savages" and rapists

CHICAGO (CBS) – The head of the Illinois Chapter of the NAACP was suspended for making inflammatory comments about migrants.

Teresa Haley made the comments during a Zoom call with other state leaders.

"These immigrants who come over here, they've been raping people. They've been breaking into homes. They're like savages as well," said Haley.

She had been outlining how arriving migrants had received services in the state that she said had never been offered to Black people.

Her comments were widely condemned and prompted calls for her resignation.

Haley issued an apology in which she said, in part, "I love and value all members of our communities - including immigrants. I have worked tirelessly to advocate for the underserved and the voiceless. I remain focused on denouncing injustices, racism, and discrimination."