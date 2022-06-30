'My Painted Lyre' artwork on display in Chicago's Greektown
CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Thursday, there's little more fun and a little more life is coming to Greektown, thanks to a new outdoor exhibit.
It's called "My Painted Lyre" and will celebrate music in the neighborhood. It'll feature 26 interpretations of the lyre, an ancient Greek instrument.
Some of the art pieces were inspired by Greek mythology, history, science and more. A ribbon cutting ceremony takes place at 4:00.
