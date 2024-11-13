My Chemical Romance tour coming to Chicago this summer

CHICAGO (CBS) — My Chemical Romance is making a tour stop in Chicago this summer.

The band announced their new "Long Live": The Black Parade North American Tour with shows in 10 cities, including a stop at Solider Field on August 29.

Tickets go on sale November 15 at 10 a.m.

The group released a video announcing their tour on social media on Tuesday.

In 2019 the band announced a reunion tour that was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In May of 2022, My Chemical Romance kicked off the reunion tour in the UK with stops in Europe and North America.