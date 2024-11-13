Watch CBS News
My Chemical Romance tour coming to Chicago this summer

CHICAGO (CBS) — My Chemical Romance is making a tour stop in Chicago this summer. 

The band announced their new "Long Live": The Black Parade North American Tour with shows in 10 cities, including a stop at Solider Field on August 29. 

Tickets go on sale November 15 at 10 a.m. 

The group released a video announcing their tour on social media on Tuesday. 

In 2019 the band announced a reunion tour that was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In May of 2022, My Chemical Romance kicked off the reunion tour in the UK with stops in Europe and North America. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

