Hundreds of volunteers help decorate homes for Christmas on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of volunteers gathered in the Chatham neighborhood on Saturday for what's become a South Side holiday tradition.

My Block, My Hood, My City organized the "Be A Part of The Light" project – putting up lights, garlands, and other decorations on homes around Chatham, Auburn Gresham and Greater Grand Crossing.

The group's founder said it's about neighborhood pride.

"I'm tired of seeing red ambulance lights and blue lights flashing, man. I want to see some red ribbons on some poles. This is our way of violence intervention. This is our way of interrupting trauma," Jahmal Cole said.

This is the 7th year of the project. Volunteers hope to decorate at least 500 homes over the next week.