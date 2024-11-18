Northwest suburban Chicago thrift store offering customers deals, sense of community

ALGONQUIN, Ill. (CBS) — What started as a successful first garage sale has turned into a thriving northwest suburban thrift shop.

My Best Friend's Consignment in Algonquin is celebrating 20 years this month and has since been changing lives one fabulous find at a time.

"I bought the necklace here, the blouse, jeans, and the shoes here, and that's as far as I'm going," customer Carol Michalak said jokingly.

Shopping at My Best Friend's Consignment is more than scoring a great deal. It's a place to save, earn, and find community.

Michalak, a long-time customer, has been a regular since its start.

"This is like going to your girlfriend's house to talk. Everybody knows you," she said. "I bring in the clothes I don't want to wear anymore, and I buy new ones, and it's like getting them free."

Owner Marianne Evans has been living out her dream in recent years, expanding her store to 1,200 square feet. There, customers can find not only women's clothing but also designer handbags, accessories, and household items.

"I have the best customers, I have the best consignors, and customer service is really important to me. I almost tear up... I do," she said.

As Marianne's emotions overcame her, a shopper couldn't help but interrupt her interview, adding, "Also, everyone is so friendly... yes."

It's also a family affair. Marianne's son Zach has been by her side in the shop since age 12, and he returned to the shop after college.

"The best part of this is working every day with my mom," he said. "World of difference to get to work with my mom, to see you every day."

He continues, "It's a lot of fun. It's always changing. It's like Christmas every day. We never know what we're going to be getting in the store. Constant change with a lot of great consigners and good relationships we have built over the years—it's just fun and good for the environment."

With 10,000 consignors, they have everything from Ann Taylor to Louis Vuitton.

Alyson Sterzinger, like many, started as a shopper and is now an employee.

"I've learned so much about fashion. We really make the customer feel special.," she said. I see Marianne show so much love and affection. If something happens to them in their home life, they come here for enjoyment."

Amanda uploads and takes in inventory, many of which are still new with tags. The inventory can be purchased on their website at any time, and shipping is available all over the U.S.

"If you see it on the website, you'd better grab it, or it's not gonna be there," she said.

Amy Pfeiler has worked at the store for 16 years and says she's never going to quit.

"As soon as we start dressing our age, we start feeling older, so I always encourage women to dress 20 years younger than what you are," she said.

"It's a joy to be able to do this. I have the best job. I get to empower women and help them feel beautiful. What could be better than that?" Marianne said.

That's what keeps this community coming back.

"You've gotta come here and experience it. That's it," Marianne said.