Mustard's Last Stand founder Jerry Starkman dead at 84

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you've ever been to a Northwestern football game in Evanston, or grew up in the area, you know Mustard's Last Stand.

The hot dog stand, where even the stools are mustard yellow, has been an Evanston institution since 1969, sitting just outside of Ryan Field, serving up hot dogs, burgers, and other hot dog stand staples. Its founder, Jerry Starkman, has died at the age of 84.

"Jerry was an outstanding individual and has impacted thousands of lives," according to a Facebook post by the hot dog stand. "He will be greatly missed. May he Rest In Peace."

Starkman leaves behind his wife, two sons, and multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren.