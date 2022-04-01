Members of the Downtown Islamic Center celebrate first night of Ramadan for the first time without COVID restrictions

Muslims celebrate Ramadan for the first time without COIVD restrictions

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The holy month of Ramadan, a religious holiday for Muslims, begins Friday night. The holiday is also known as a time of fasting and self-reflection.

It's the first Ramadan in years where COVID restrictions are no longer in place and Muslims can pray together shoulder to shoulder instead of six feet apart.

CBS2's Sabrina Franza has a look from the Downtown Islamic Center in The Loop.

"We'll be praying in Ramadan, shoulder to shoulder, and next to each other, in unison, behind our imam, something that hasn't happened in two years," said executive board member Salman Azam.

Friday night is the first night of Ramadan. This year is the first time in a long time that this mosque is full.

"Ramadan and the mosque are like, synonymous. It's a very spiritual month, but it's also a very community orientated month."

With it -- answered prayers from 2020 and 2021.

"I had a baby in June of 2020 in the height of the pandemic. And I was never able to bring her here yet. So, this year I'm looking forward to bringing my baby Lana to the mosque."

Ramadan is a holy month of fasting and prayer for Muslims.

"Every day, five times," said chairman Maqsood Quadri.

There are between 550,000 and 600,000 Muslims in the Greater Chicago area.

"It is one of these mandatory things that every year we have to fast during Ramadan," Quadri said.

Fasting starts before dawn and breaks after dusk.

"Allah has shown us the way as he always does," Azam said.

About 300 people showed up to pray Friday -- still down from pre-pandemic numbers.

"We became socially distanced from each other, but we became closer to god."

Inching closer to normal.

"Ramadan is back. And so is the mosque."

Again, the month of Ramadan starts Friday night and will be celebrated every day until May 1.

The Downtown Islamic Center kept one COVID restriction this year, they're holding off hosting break - fast every evening until next year's celebrations. That's out of an abundance of caution.