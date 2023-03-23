'A really rewarding experience': Muslim students commemorate Ramadan in Morton Grove

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the beginning of Ramadan, and a north suburban Islamic school continues the tradition of celebrating the holiest time of the year.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray shows us how these students stay on top of their academics and their faith.

For more than 30 years, Ramadan, Islam's holiest month, is celebrated at Muslim Community Center Academy in Morton Grove.

"Celebrating Ramadan here is, like, a really, really rewarding experience because our schedule is made that it supports our Ramadan schedule," said 13-year-old student Khadija Pehlari.

The Muslim Community Center opened its doors August of 1990, with a total of 25 students enrolled and only offered kindergarten, first and second grades.

Now, it has an enrollment of more than 800 students and offers preschool through 12th grades.

"One of the reasons why our community purchased a Islamic school is to make sure our kids have a great opportunity to get the academics, but at the same time, to make sure they understand foundation and identity of who they are," said Habeeb Quadri, MCC Academy Superintendent.

Ramadan is a time of self reflection and a time to empty their bodies of materialiasm and fill it with spirit.

"One of the main things that goes through my mind is how can I make this the most rewarding experience? So I try to be nice, be kind to everyone," said 13-year-old student Khadija Pehlari.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and is marked by fasting, reflection, charity and prayer. This year they're focused on gratitude.

"One of the main reasons why we do fasting during the month of Ramadan is to kind of feel for the less fortunate," said 17-year-old student Sarosh Sanaullah.

Ramadan lasts for nearly 30 days and ends with Eid al-Fitr, Friday April 21st, a day many students look forward to celebrating with their family.

"That's always a great time and you know, just as a whole, it shows everyone in the community comes together, they're able to celebrate together," said Sanaullah.

Non-Muslims can wish Muslims "Ramadan Mubarak" which means "have a blessed Ramadan" or "Happy Ramadan."

