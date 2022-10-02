Free admission to 8 Chicago area museums Sunday for Bank of America Card holders

CHICAGO (CBS) – Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Well, there's good news for Bank of America cardholders.

Customers will have free access to eight museums across the city Sunday as part of its Museums on Us program. It runs the first weekend of every month.

Participating museums include:

· Adler Planetarium

· Art Institute of Chicago

· Chicago History Museum

· DuSable Museum of African American History

· Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center

· Morton Arboretum (Lisle)

· Museum of Contemporary Art

· Shedd Aquarium (Sundays only)

Cardholders will have to present their Bank of America, Merrill, or Bank of America Private Bank (formerly U.S. Trust) credit or debit card along with a photo ID to gain free general admission to any participating institution during the first full weekend of each month.

Guests are not eligible for free admission and the program excludes fundraising events, special exhibitions, and ticketed shows.