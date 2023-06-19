Museum of Science and Industry workers vote to unionize

Museum of Science and Industry employees vote to unionize

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Workers at the Museum of Science and Industry have voted to unionize.

Museum of Science & Industry Workers United posted on Twitter calling it an incredible achievement for cultural workers and said they are calling on museum management to collaborate.

In a statement, museum officials said: "We respect an employee's right to choose or decline union representation."

MSI added "Our priority is to continue building our positive workplace culture that supports the Museum of Science and Industry and benefits the greater Chicago community"

In a tremendous showing of solidarity and optimism, coworkers at MSI have decisively said yes to our union, Museum of Science & Industry Workers United (MSIWU)/AFSCME! pic.twitter.com/RjAkOOCPQy — IL Cultural Workers United AFSCME (@ilcwuafscme) June 18, 2023